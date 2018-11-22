Consolidated sales of €19.5 million, up 10.1% at constant exchange rates

Significant expansion in international business, up 13.4% at constant exchange rates

Launch of the Anatomic knee prosthesis in the United States, with the first sales recorded

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, has today announced its sales for the first quarter of FY 2018-19. Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical's Chairman and CEO, commented: "Amplitude Surgical recorded another quarter of sustained growth, with international business providing the driving force. Business momentum held up in France, with the top line rising 7.9%. We are proud to have clinched our first sales in the United States, a key market for our Group, after an Anatomic knee prosthesis was fitted in September. Novastep continued to gain traction, and it contributed 7.1% of Amplitude Surgical's total revenues. Based on this very strong performance at the start of our financial year, we are more confident than ever in our ability to continue adding to our portfolio of innovative products, which are then rapidly adopted by our customers, and to expand successfully in our key markets."

Q1 2018-19 sales

In thousands of euros IFRS Three

months to

Sept. 30,

2018 Three

months to

Sept. 30,

2017 Change at

current

exchange rates Change at

constant

exchange rates France 11,642 10,791 +7.9% +7.9% International 7,895 7,404 +6.6% +13.4% o/w subsidiaries 5,877 6,072 -3.2% +5.1% o/w distributors 2,017 1,332 +51.4% +51.4% Total 19,537 18,195 +7.4% +10.1%

Amplitude Surgical's sales in the first quarter (July-September) of FY 2018-19 rose 7.4% to €19.5 million. At constant exchange rates, they grew by 10.1% during the quarter.

Amplitude Surgical's business in the French market advanced 7.9% over the quarter to 59% of total sales

International business rose 13.4% at constant exchanges with the strong increase in more cyclical business from distributors, up 51.4% at constant exchange rates. Sales recorded by the subsidiaries advanced 5.1% at constant exchange rates underpinned by their two largest markets, with Australia posting growth of 9.1% and Brazil 11.4%

Amplitude Surgical's direct business-encompassing the French market and international subsidiaries and accounting for close to 90% of the Group's total sales-posted an increase of 6.9% at constant exchange rates.

Novastep continued its development, with its Q1 2018-19 sales rising to €1.4 million, with almost 50% of these generated outside France. It now contributes 7.1% of the Group's total sales.

Recent events Next press release: H1 2018-19 sales: Thursday, February 21, 2019 after market close.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2018, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of 428 employees and recorded sales of over 100 million euros.

