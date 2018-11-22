The global white-box server market is expected to post a CAGR of over 17%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis, during the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is Open Compute Project Foundation. Facebook introduced the Open Compute Project in 2011 to develop high-performance data center infrastructure with reduced power consumption and infrastructure cost. With the implementation of innovative infrastructure design, Facebook witnessed a 38% reduction in power consumption and 24% reduction in operational expenditure (OPEX) in its data center in Oregon, US. In 2011, the company shared its design with its partners including Intel, Rackspace, and Goldman Sachs. These organizations collectively termed the community as Open Compute Project Foundation, which focuses on the design of energy-efficient and scalable data center infrastructure.

ODM vendors, such as Quanta. StackVelocity, and Hyve solutions, are also embracing white-box servers using the Open Compute Project to build data centers according to their specific requirements. The project has pushed the adoption of white-box servers to a substantial extent.

This market research report on the global white-box server market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the construction of green and energy-efficient data centers as one of the key emerging trends in the global white-box server market:

Global white-box server market: Construction of green and energy-efficient data centers

The increase in carbon emissions and high electricity consumption by the data centers worldwide are creating awareness among enterprises about the construction of green data center facilities. White-box servers consume considerably lesser energy compared with full-fledged servers. Hence, white-box servers are being adopted for several smaller workloads for large organizations, and in many cases, for the overall operations of some SME.

Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are involved in the operation of green data center facilities. These facilities include the use of white-box servers, which consume less energy compared to other servers. These servers also reduce the cooling need of the facilities to a considerable extent and reduce rack-level power density, resulting in lower power bills. The requirement for efficient data centers, in terms of power and environmental impact, is aiding the growth of the global white-box servers market.

"Apart from construction of green and energy-efficient data centers, other factors boosting the growth of the global market are rising implementation of SSDCs and the emergence of mini data centers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global white-box server market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global white-box server market by end-user (data centers and SME and large enterprises) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share close to 47%, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the EMEA region.

