In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 15, 2018 to November 21, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 15.11.2018 448,941 49.8141 22,363,592 XPAR 15.11.2018 118,964 49.8248 5,927,358 CHIX 15.11.2018 39,994 49.8103 1,992,113 TRQX 15.11.2018 40,215 49.8149 2,003,306 BATE 16.11.2018 571,843 50.1679 28,688,162 XPAR 16.11.2018 134,147 50.1563 6,728,317 CHIX 16.11.2018 47,500 50.1890 2,383,978 TRQX 16.11.2018 46,265 50.1879 2,321,943 BATE 19.11.2018 629,230 49.7738 31,319,168 XPAR 19.11.2018 96,461 49.7953 4,803,304 CHIX 19.11.2018 45,191 49.7871 2,249,929 TRQX 19.11.2018 50,040 49.7820 2,491,091 BATE 20.11.2018 746,073 49.2618 36,752,899 XPAR 20.11.2018 150,208 49.2186 7,393,027 CHIX 20.11.2018 47,597 49.2461 2,343,967 TRQX 20.11.2018 47,541 49.2364 2,340,748 BATE 21.11.2018 478,730 49.1355 23,522,638 XPAR 21.11.2018 84,141 49.1313 4,133,957 CHIX 21.11.2018 40,000 49.1436 1,965,744 TRQX 21.11.2018 40,000 49.1447 1,965,788 BATE Total 3,903,081 49.6252 193,691,029

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

