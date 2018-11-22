The global life jacket market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005342/en/
Technavio predicts the global life jacket market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing the popularity of water sports tourism. With the rising water sports in water sports tourism industry such as water polo, surfing, river rafting, and river boarding, the demand for required equipment, such as life jackets has increased significantly. Also, multiple initiatives undertaken by governmental and non-governmental organizations have increased participation in water sports. This driving factor is expected to boost the growth of the overall global life jacket market during the forecast period.
This market research report on the global life jacket market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience as one of the key emerging trends in the global life jacket market:
Global life jacket market: Expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience
The recreational water sports market has been growing at a rapid rate, providing a novel business opportunity to many coastal cities or regions with water bodies. Thus, many initiatives have been undertaken to promote the proper growth and expansion of water sporting facilities across the globe. Such initiatives and the introduction of novel water sports activities such as jeep parasailing, para-motoring, and seaplane rides are driving the growth of the overall global life jacket market at large. According to a senior analyst at Technavio:
"The Facilities for the Water Sports Industry (FAWI) project aims at improving facilities for the water sports industry. The project is focusing on cross-border collaborations in the water sports segments which are mainly concentrated in the Flemish-Dutch border, Northwest France and Southeast England. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh in India launched a host of facilities in 2016, which provides options for water sports such as parasailing, water skiing, and speed boating."
Global life jacket market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global life jacket market by end-user (commercial operators, professional users, and swift water rescue users) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing popularity of water sports tourism and the advent of shirt-based life jackets.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005342/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com