The global life jacket market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005342/en/

Technavio predicts the global life jacket market to post a CAGR of close to 6% by 2023.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing the popularity of water sports tourism. With the rising water sports in water sports tourism industry such as water polo, surfing, river rafting, and river boarding, the demand for required equipment, such as life jackets has increased significantly. Also, multiple initiatives undertaken by governmental and non-governmental organizations have increased participation in water sports. This driving factor is expected to boost the growth of the overall global life jacket market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global life jacket market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience as one of the key emerging trends in the global life jacket market:

Global life jacket market: Expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience

The recreational water sports market has been growing at a rapid rate, providing a novel business opportunity to many coastal cities or regions with water bodies. Thus, many initiatives have been undertaken to promote the proper growth and expansion of water sporting facilities across the globe. Such initiatives and the introduction of novel water sports activities such as jeep parasailing, para-motoring, and seaplane rides are driving the growth of the overall global life jacket market at large. According to a senior analyst at Technavio:

"The Facilities for the Water Sports Industry (FAWI) project aims at improving facilities for the water sports industry. The project is focusing on cross-border collaborations in the water sports segments which are mainly concentrated in the Flemish-Dutch border, Northwest France and Southeast England. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh in India launched a host of facilities in 2016, which provides options for water sports such as parasailing, water skiing, and speed boating."

Global life jacket market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global life jacket market by end-user (commercial operators, professional users, and swift water rescue users) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 41%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the growing popularity of water sports tourism and the advent of shirt-based life jackets.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181122005342/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com