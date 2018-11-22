Marijuana Forecast for 2019Here we are again. The marijuana industry is in the midst of a downturn and investors are wondering if now is the time to pull out. By my reading of the marijuana forecast for 2019, that would be a very bad idea.Many want to proclaim that the best days of marijuana are behind it. That all the gains made from marijuana investments are in the past. That there's no room for growth remaining. They are, frankly, just plain wrong.There are two major reasons that these doubters will be looking silly: initial public offerings (IPOs) and global expansion.First, let's tackle the international marijuana market.Many of my favorite marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...