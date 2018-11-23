HONG KONG, Nov 23, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK:1883) announced it has won "Best Cloud Services Provider" in the "Readers' Choice Product Excellence Awards 2018."Organized by NetworkWorld Asia for the 13th year running, the awards recognize solution providers making the most impact on Asian end-user organizations in 2018, focusing on service providers successfully aligning with enterprise technology trends and market needs, and effectively helping their business customers innovate, scale and transform within today's fast-paced era of digital transformation.Judging was based on votes from qualified readers of NetworkWorld Asia, Asia Cloud Forum, Security Asia and Storage Asia."We are honored to again receive this award," said Daniel Kwong, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at CITIC Telecom CPC. "Our mission is to serve enterprise customers in the best way possible, within today's dynamic business and technological environment, by delivering a comprehensive portfolio of high performance, highly reliable innovative solutions, all of which are designed to empower and enable our customers to do more, faster, better, everywhere. Essentially, we are committed to removing technological limitations so our customers are not constrained in their business decisions or operations."CITIC Telecom CPC also announced its enterprise customer TutorABC won the "Asia/Pacific Information Visionary of the Year" accolade in the Asia Pacific competition of the IDC Digital Transformation Awards 2018. TutorABC had earlier won the "Information Visionary" award in the Taiwan competition of the IDC awards.The IDC Digital Transformation Awards recognize organizations successfully planning and executing digital transformation of their business through digital and disruptive technologies within Asia/Pacific, with winners selected from over 600 nominations by a panel of independent judges composed of industry thought leaders, veterans, and academia. The "Information Visionary" category in which TutorABC won aimed to award projects demonstrating "discernible and measurable excellence in the organization's ability to treat data and information as critical assets."In particular, the judges noted TutorABC's revolutionary Dynamic Course Generation System (DCGS) delivered a paradigm breakthrough in education technology (EdTech) by generating personalized educational curriculum according to individual student interests and capabilities, making TutorABC stand out from other award entries.DCGS integrates Artificial Intelligence and big data analytics with CITIC Telecom CPC's cloud computing and network connectivity technologies to achieve transformative interactive learning capabilities."We congratulate TutorABC and its team on winning 'Asia/Pacific Information Visionary of the Year' at the Regional IDC Digital Transformation Awards 2018," said Stephen Ho, CEO of CITIC Telecom CPC. "The award reaffirms TutorABC as a truly innovative organization with a strong leadership position in the e-education industry. We are proud to have partnered with such a valuable, successful visionary leader over the past 10 years. Certainly, we look forward to continuing support client transformation and business growth together with a vast portfolio of technology solutions, innovative services and professional support."TutorABC's staff developed DCGS in collaboration with CITIC Telecom CPC's ICT experts. Because DCGS is an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data platform, it demands heavily on computing power and data center services. Its real-time interactive online platform also requires stable connectivity and reliable cloud infrastructure. All these aspects are handled by CITIC Telecom CPC's cloud computing and other managed connectivity, data center, and security solutions."Our company motto, 'Innovation Never Stops,' is perfectly represented by both CITIC Telecom CPC and TutorABC winning recent awards," concluded Ho. "TutorABC built, and operates, an innovative offering on our innovative products and services. We in turn support DCGS's smooth and speedy global implementation with a world-class infrastructure and team. This is the productive synergy of success we envision for all our customers."To learn more about TutorABC, visit the website www.tutorabc.com 