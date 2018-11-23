Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG5800U1071 AAM MAN WAH HLDGS (NEW)HD-,40
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
BMG5800U1071 AAM MAN WAH HLDGS (NEW)HD-,40