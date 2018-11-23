Praesidiad Group Acquires DREHTAINER

LONDON, November 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PRÆSIDIAD, the global provider of security systems and solutions, announced the acquisition (subject to regulatory approval) of Drehtainer GmbH in Germany to be driven and operated under the Group's HESCO business. The transaction is expected to close in Spring 2019.

Reinhard Glombek and Jens Harder, Managing Partners for DREHTAINER, which develops and manufactures specialised containers for the application of defence and nuclear technology, said: "We are pleased that DREHTAINER has found a partner in Hesco that shares our culture and values and with whom we can work together to continue the growth of the business."

Commenting on this strategically important move to acquire DREHTAINER, Michael Hughes, HESCO CEO, said: "Under PRÆSIDIAD's leadership Hesco has accelerated expansion into complimentary new key markets. Not only does this acquisition further expand our portfolio but it also enables the crucial collaboration between Hesco and DREHTAINER's respective engineering capabilities. Together we will share sector knowledge and innovate new ground-breaking technologies for military and security protection."

About PRÆSIDIAD

PRÆSIDIAD is a world market leader of force protection solutions, integrated perimeter security systems and industrial mesh production and fencing products. Our brands, Hesco, Betafence and Guardiar, are globally recognized for quality protective systems, integrated security solutions and outstanding service.

About Hesco

Hesco (http://www.hesco.com) is a world leader and innovator in defence, perimeter protection and security systems, including defensive barriers, flood barriers, rapid deployment systems, safe haven bunkers and ballistic resistant body armour.

Hesco is synonymous with force protection and is recognised across its industry for its commitment to saving lives, property and the environment, whenever and wherever it is needed.

About DREHTAINER

DREHTAINER designs, develops and manufactures specialist containers for various military and civil applications, such as command posts, camps and embassies.