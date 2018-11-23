OKEx Takes Centre Stage in the English Premier League

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx, a world-leading digital asset exchange, announced to be present in forthcoming English Premier League matches. OKEx's brand will be featured live in-game on the pitchside broadcasting systems of the world's biggest sporting league, including games featuring Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

"Football is a universal language, it connects and unifies people beyond borders. Blockchain technology shares the same core values. We are very thrilled to see that digital technology is getting more accepted and adopted in the sports industry and we are proud to be part of it," said Andy Cheung, OKEx's Head of Operations. "Through the games, we want to connect to the audience, getting them to know more about the applications of digital technology, and we look forward to exploring a longer-term partnership to support the sport."

In celebration of this initiative, OKEx will launch a campaign "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" starting from today to December 10, 2018. Football fans who capture OKEx's digital banner in one of the following games and share the image on OKEx's Twitter will have a chance to win 50 USDT. In the upcoming EPL matches, participants can simply follow the below steps to win 50 USDT. Three winners will be selected and announced on OKEx's Twitter on December 10, 2018.

Steps:

1. Capture OKEx's digital banner in the game (on screen or on-site!)

2. Share on OKEx's Twitter

3. Follow OKEx's Twitter & retweet the post

Follow the below schedule to join "Catch Us in the English Premier League!" campaign:

Match GAME DATE DAY AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal 25/11/2018 Sunday Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion 01/12/2018 Saturday Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea 05/12/2018 Wednesday AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool 08/12/2018 Saturday

About OKEx

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering digital assets trading services such as token trading, futures trading, and index tracker to global traders with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies. The platform provides a safe, reliable, and stable environment for digital asset trading, serving millions of customers from over 100 countries.

Follow OKEx on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OKEx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/okexofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/okex

Telegram: https://t.me/okexofficial_en

Website: https://www.okex.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/788834/Catch_us_in_the_English_Premier_League.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/738615/OKEX_Logo.jpg