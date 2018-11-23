BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of General Meeting
London, November 23
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
Result of General Meeting
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the Special Resolution was duly passed on a show of hands.
The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Circular dated 19 October 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|Votes
For
%
|Votes
Against
%
|Votes
Withheld
|Special Resolution
|23,735,165
|99.96
|9,596
|0.04
|8
23 November 2018