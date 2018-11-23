BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14



Result of General Meeting



BlackRock Emerging Europe plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today, the Special Resolution was duly passed on a show of hands.



The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of General Meeting set out in the Circular dated 19 October 2018, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolution were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Special Resolution 23,735,165 99.96 9,596 0.04





23 November 2018