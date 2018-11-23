The preparations for the second Rethink! SPMS Europe (February 18-19, 2019) are in full swing. It is the must-attend summit for all key industry players and renowned research institutions, focusing on the potential of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies. It will discuss case scenarios, future challenges as well as different solutions and technologies, which affect the development of their company's smart manufacturing systems (SPMS).

More than 150 experts and decision makers from renowned European companies will gather in February 2019 to discuss current projects, new trends and innovative technologies regarding Industry 4.0 in an interactive setting.

At the Rethink! SPMS Europe 2019, the following spectrum of topics will be covered: Smart Manufacturing in 2020: Robotics, Sensorics and Automation, Big Data Analytics, Platforms Standards, Interoperability, Digital Planning and Additive Manufacturing, Cyber-Risk Management, Operational Excellence Lean Management, Shop-Floor Management, IT, Mobile Devices Cloud Computing, Workforce 4.0 and Predictive Maintenance.

Highlight Sessions of the Rethink! SPMS Europe 2019:

Michael Eder , Global CDO, voestalpine High Performance Metals GmbH

Keynote: "The digital journey of voestalpine High Performance Metals"

Case Study: "Are we prepared for Industry 4.0? Finding the balance between Investments, operational excellence and future focus"

Keynote: "Redefining Workforce 4.0: Strategies for flexible decision-makers"

Case Study:"Digital Twins How to digitalise analogue assets?!"

