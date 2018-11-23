NIO Stock: Waiting on the Smart Money for DirectionIt is not a secret that China is known for ripping off ideas and creating knockoffs. We have seen a range of knockoff products come to market like clothing, jewelry, and even electronics.Now, not even the automotive industry is safe. The reason why I am bringing up this controversial subject is NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), the electronic car manufacturer based out of China that is being labeled as a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) knockoff.Depending on how you look at it, being called a Tesla knockoff may or may not be offensive. On the surface, labeling a company as knockoff brand is demeaning and.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...