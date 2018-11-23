Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23-Nov-2018 / 17:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Melsonda Holdings Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A person closely associated with PDMR (Alexey Mordashov, member of the Board of Directors) b) Initial Initial notification notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Severstal" b) Legal Entity 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Identifier code 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Global Depository Receipt (GDR) the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification US8181503025 code b) Nature of the Sale of GDRs transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) US$15.08 per GDR 1,519,505 d) Aggregated information 1,519,505 - Aggregated volume US$22,914,135.40 - Price e) Date of the 21 November 2018 transaction f) Place of the Outside of Trading Venue transaction ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 Sequence No.: 6644 EQS News ID: 750579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 23, 2018