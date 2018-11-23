The global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of approximately 39% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global artificial intelligence chips market is the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers. Most of the companies run their online services with the help of data centers. The data centers process a large amount of data. Hence, it is necessary to enhance the efficiency of data centers and reduce their power consumption, thereby improving uptime and reducing operational costs. The data center providers have been using AI technology for energy efficiency, infrastructure management, server optimization, security, and others.

This global artificial intelligence chips marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the convergence of AI and IoT as one of the key trends in the global artificial intelligence chips market:

Global artificial intelligence chips market: Convergence of AI and IoT

Owing to the numerous advantages it offers in various segments such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and other industries, there is a high demand for IoT devices. IoT device manufacturers are integrating HMI technologies in devices such as cameras, drones, smart speakers, smartphones, and smart TVs, which has led to the deployment of AI chips in IoT devices. This enables power-efficient data processing and machine learning computation in these IoT devices.

"The demand for IoT devices has been increasing due to the growing focus on smart city projects and the rising implementation of automation in homes and enterprises. Consequently, the market participants have been working in collaboration to develop software and hardware to integrate AI technology in IoT devices," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global artificial intelligence chips market: Segmentation analysis

This artificial intelligence chips market analysis report segments the market by product (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs), end-user (foundries and IDMs), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The GPUs segment held the largest artificial intelligence chips market share in 2018, accounting for over 33% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with more than 43% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

