Technavio's global fiber optics market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global fiber optics market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The development of next-generation telecommunication standards will be one of the major trends in the global fiber optics marketduring 2019-2023. Next-generation telecommunication standards such as 4G and 5G technologies can be accessed through wireless technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ZigBee, and Z-wave. These networks provide wireless connections that are equivalent to broadband connections, thereby increasing the number of users who can access the Internet from anywhere.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global fiber optics market is the increase in global Internet traffic:

Global fiber optics market: Increase in global Internet traffic

The demand for digital content has been increasing substantially due to the growth in Internet penetration across the globe. The demand for high-bandwidth applications is being driven by the increasing usage of smartphones to access the Internet. This has resulted in the development of ultra-fast broadband services.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The increasing number of smartphone users has led to an increase in the global Internet traffic. Thus, an enhanced network infrastructure that can support high data speeds is required to manage the congestion. To cater to these requirements, the fiber optic cables are provided until the end of the street, which is later integrated with DPU and CPE devices that are placed at the distribution point units."

Global fiber optics market: Segmentation analysis

This global fiber optics market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (telecom, datacom, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the telecom segment held the largest fiber optics market share in 2018, contributing to over 73% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 57% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005200/en/

