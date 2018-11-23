Technavio's global holographic display market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005213/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global holographic display market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The use of digital holography technology in various sectors will be one of the major trends in the global holographic display marketduring 2018-2022. The digital holography technology is primarily used in the healthcare, advertising, financial, and education sectors. During the forecast period, this technology is expected to be extensively featured in sectors such as automotive, gaming, retail, and aerospace and defense.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global holographic display market is the increasing use of holographic displays for advertising:

Global holographic display market: Increasing use of holographic displays for advertising

The holographic displays are being used in stores to increase customer engagement and conversions. The holographic displays help the retailers in increasing sales, intensifying retention, and captivating customers. The 3D projections along with high-definition displays provide an all-new experience to customers. This technology can be used for live stage performances, live presentations, and teleconferences.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "One of the advantages offered by digital holography is no wastage of paper as digital holography does not involve the use of paper. Another advantage of using digital holography is audience engagement. The digital holography displays are more effective in acquiring customer engagement due to the prevalence of dynamic forms of media such as the Internet and TV."

Global holographic display market: Segmentation analysis

This global holographic display market analysis report provides market segmentation by technology (touchable holographic display, semi-transparent/electro-holographic display, and laser holographic display), by application (commercial and government), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major technology segments, the semi-transparent/electro-holographic display segment held the largest holographic display market share in 2017, contributing to around 69% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast periods.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 38% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005213/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com