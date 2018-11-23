Technavio's global HVAC terminal units market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in VRF will be one of the major trends in the global HVAC terminal units marketduring 2018-2022. The VRF systems require connection of the terminal units to a common piping system for their functionality. The terminal units can alternately supply heat or cooling or just recirculation, which makes terminal units an essential part of VRF systems. The increase in R&D investments by manufacturers will help in the development of advanced VRF systems for commercial and residential users, which will also be more efficient.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global HVAC terminal units market is the increase in construction activities:

Global HVAC terminal units market: Increase in construction activities

There is an increase in new constructions in many developed countries after a prolonged depression in the global construction market. Rapid urbanization and an increase in income are being witnessed in countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Significant investments in new housing and public infrastructure will be required due to the shifting of population from rural to urban areas.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The rising investments in new housing and public infrastructure in several countries will promote the growth of the HVAC terminal units market. The governments in these counties are taking initiatives to ensure a fast-paced development of infrastructure. The HVAC terminal units are being deployed in public buildings."

Global HVAC terminal units market: Segmentation analysis

This global HVAC terminal units market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (single duct HVAC terminal units, dual duct HVAC terminal units, and fan powered HVAC terminal units) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the single duct HVAC terminal units segment held the largest HVAC terminal units market share in 2017, contributing to over 36% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

