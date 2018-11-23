Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2018) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") announces that it anticipates being late in filing its interim financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, by the prescribed deadline of November 29, 2018.

Following the recent change of management, the Company has gained access to only certain, but not all, pertinent financial records of the Company causing a delay in the review of the financial position of the Company and the preparation and filing of the Financial Statements and related MD&A. As a result of these delays, the Company requires additional time to obtain the necessary information, documentation and comfort to complete and file the Financial Statements and MD&A.

The Company has made an application with the applicable securities regulators under National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203") requesting that a management cease trade order be imposed in respect of the anticipated late filing rather than an issuer cease trade order. The issuance of a management cease trade order does not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities.

The Company anticipates that it will in a position to prepare and file the Financial Statements and MD&A on or prior to December 29, 2018.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the filing requirements to file the Financial Statements and MD&A within the prescribed period of time. The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.