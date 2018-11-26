PW1100G

MRO of aero engines currently in progress in MHIAEL



TOKYO, Nov 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engine, Ltd. (MHIAEL), a group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Aichi Prefecture, will join maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations for the PW1100G-JM aero engines. MHIAEL has signed an agreement with International Aero Engines LLC (IAE LLC), the entity that developed the PW1100G-JM engines, through Japan Aero Engines Corporation (JAEC)(1), which is a member company of IAE. Today, the PW1100G-JM engine is attracting steady demand, particularly for the popular Airbus A320neo series jets, and MHIAEL has opted to join the MRO arrangement in addition to currently providing MRO for PW4000 engines on the Boeing 747, 767 and others and V2500 engines on the A320ceo.The PW1100G-JM engine was developed by IAE LLC with participation from its member companies, Pratt & Whitney(2) (P&W) of the U.S., MTU Aero Engines AG (MTU) of Germany, and JAEC.The A320neo jets with the PW1100G-JM engine entered into service in 2016. Given a boost by today's vibrant market for narrow-body jets, orders have been exceeding initial forecasts. As a result, the PW1100G-JM engine is going to be a main product for MHIAEL, which is responsible for production of combustor parts and assembly of combustor modules.Building MRO operations for the PW1100G-JM, which is the latest configuration of commercial aero engines, MHIAEL is looking for useful feedback on parts design and manufacturing processes as a way to further improve its technologies in new commercial aero engines.Going forward, MHIAEL will continue to burnish its technical capabilities and improve its reliability in the development, production and MRO of aero engines, thereby making ongoing contributions to the development of Japan's aero engine industry.(1) JAEC is a consortium, consisting of three Japanese companies: IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and MHIAEL has over 30 years of experience in international collaboration for commercial engine development.(2) Pratt & Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corporation.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.