SpareBank 1 SMN: Changes in SpareBank 1 SMN's group management team

Nelly Maske (43) will take up duties as executive director, Retail Banking, at SpareBank 1 SMN on 1 December 2018. She succeeds Svein Tore Samdal who moves to a new position at BN Bank as from the same date.
Nelly Maske comes from the position of executive director, Organisation and Development, at SpareBank 1 SMN. Ms Maske has held various management positions with the bank since 2013, prior to which she gained broad experience from the professional services organisation EY, among others. She holds a Bachelor's degree in business and administration from Trondheim Business School (now Sør-Trøndelag University College (NTNU)) and a Master of Science degree from South Bank University in London.
Johan-Petter Winsnes (43) is to head Organisation and Development in an acting capacity as from 1 December 2018.
Trondheim, 26 November 2018
