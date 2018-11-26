Amadeus, Chrome River and Bosch together will digitalize the business travel experience

With 402,000 employees worldwide, the digitalization of Bosch's business travel tools is a strategic step for one of the world's leading global suppliers of technology and services.

Amadeus' latest partnership will see Bosch implement its flagship online booking tool, cytric Travel, with the added integration of Chrome River's expense management tool, which will help the company process its global travel spend. Additionally, Bosch will implement the Amadeus Mobile platform capabilities, enabling its employees to stay informed during every step of their trip.

Bosch's integrated solution, provided by Amadeus in partnership with Chrome River, one of the leading global expense management technology vendors, perfectly fits Bosch's business travel needs. Thereby, Bosch will digitalize its travel and expense tool in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France, with a target to expand into a more global scope.

By combining Amadeus cytric Travel, the Amadeus Mobile platform, and the Chrome River EXPENSE solution, travelers will experience a seamless process from planning and booking their trip to submitting their travel expenses. Bosch employees will also benefit from on-trip support, such as help with directions, securing ground transportation, making restaurant reservations and taking pictures of receipts that will be simultaneously available in the mobile-first solution.

Furthermore, this fully-digital process includes a high variety of travel content ranging from flights and hotels to cars and rail.

Alan Rich, CEO and co-founder of Chrome River, said, "Chrome River's robust and highly scalable mobile-first expense management solution enables global organizations to offer a seamless experience to their employees, no matter where they are based, or how they submit their expenses. Chrome River's deep integration with Amadeus' online booking tool means that Bosch travelers will benefit from best-in-class solutions that both enhance the employee experience and provide deep cost-control capabilities for the company's travel and finance teams."

Decius Valmorbida, President of Travel Channels, Amadeus, said, "Today's market requires that companies be responsive to the needs of the business traveler, whilst remaining focused on cost control and compliance. We are thrilled to work with Bosch in partnership with Chrome River to help provide more cost-effective solutions for the company and better journeys for the traveler. Travel should be a pleasure whatever the purpose of the journey is, and we look forward to contributing to the Bosch travel vision."

About Amadeus

Amadeus is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the global travel industry. Customer groups include travel providers (e.g. airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators, etc.), travel sellers (travel agencies and websites), and travel buyers (corporations and travel management companies).

The Amadeus group employs around 15,000 people worldwide and does business in more than 190 countries. The company has central sites in Spain (corporate headquarters), France (development) and Germany (operations), and offices in 70 countries around the world.

The group operates a transaction-based business model.

Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMS.MC" and is a component of the IBEX 35 index.

To find out more about Amadeus please visit www.amadeus.com, and www.amadeus.com/blog for more on the travel industry.

About Chrome River

Chrome River Technologies, Inc. lets business flow for some of the world's largest and most-respected global organizations. Our powerful, yet easy-to-use SaaS expense management and invoice automation solutions deliver the most modern global and mobile experience in the marketplace. Our highly-configurable business rules engine supports your evolving compliance and reporting requirements in today's ever-changing business climate. Chrome River is rated as a Leader in expense management by analyst firm IDC, and is loved by CFOs, CIOs, AP teams, travel managers and business travelers alike.

To find out why Chrome River is trusted by more than 2 million users at more than 800 organizations worldwide, contact us at +1 888 781 0088, or visit us at www.chromeriver.com, or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

