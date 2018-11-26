EQS Group AG: EQS Group: Successful start for new EQS COCKPIT

EQS Group launched its new EQS COCKPIT today. This cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for investor relations, communications, and compliance workflows streamlines and facilitates the day-to-day work of companies and marks a milestone in EQS Group's largest investment program

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / More than 2,200 listed companies worldwide already use EQS COCKPIT to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations and to reach stakeholders. EQS Group has spent the past two years reinventing its COCKPIT and creating new innovative applications. Central elements of the new EQS COCKPIT include a CRM module for maintaining contacts as well as a global investor database.

"We are proud to be the first to consolidate news distribution and reporting services with investor targeting and CRM capabilities," said Achim Weick, founder and CEO of EQS Group.

The new investor database not only gives customers insight into the investor structure of their own company, but also into that of their peer group. To this end, EQS Group is cooperating with the US company FactSet, which supplies the world's most comprehensive investor data. Marcus Sultzer, EQS Group Chief Revenue Officer, explains, "The investor database is a function that many companies have requested. With this new investor module, our customers can now independently assess the quality of investor contacts."

The COCKPIT's additional functions are particularly relevant in the context of the MiFID II Directive. MiFID II regulates the use of external agents in communicating with investors. The Investors Module now gives companies more independence from banks and brokers. Of course, company releases can still be distributed, and reporting obligations still fulfilled over the EQS COCKPIT. A smooth transition is guaranteed. In the coming months, the EQS customer support team will train current COCKPIT customers on all new functionalities which have been integrated into the new software.

The relaunch of the EQS COCKPIT is a key element of the Group's ongoing investment phase and expansion into a technology company. Approximately 70 specialists are at work currently on the EQS COCKPIT. "We've used state-of-the-art technologies and agile methods to develop our new platform. As such, we have established the technological foundation for further product development and future growth of the EQS Group," explains COO Christian Pfleger. Additional features and compliance modules, such as the Policy Manager, are planned for 2019.

More information: www.eqs.com/cockpit

About EQS Group:

EQS Group (FSE: EQS) is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders.

EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, IR website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial market.

Contact:

Alexander Mrohs

+49 (0)89 210 298-420

alexander.mrohs@eqs.com

