Terra Drone acquires Skeye to accelerate global expansion

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Drone Ltd, a global company with its headquarters in Japan, has acquired a majority stake in the leading European drone service provider Skeye. Skeye will become the European headquarters of Terra Drone. With this acquisition, Terra Drone has become one of the largest drone service companies, with more than 250 employees and presence in all continents.

Terra Drone Ltd serves its clients with safer, better and more efficient surveys and inspections by using and developing cutting-edge drone technologies. Skeye is an aerial survey and inspection company with a focus on drones in the oil and gas market, and with its headquarters in the Netherlands, and offices in the United Kingdom and Belgium.

Toru Tokushige, CEO of Terra Drone explains the reason for the acquisition: "We have had discussions with many drone operators in Europe but were especially impressed with the track record and professionalism of Skeye. Skeye has an excellent track record and vast professional experience in the on- and offshore oil and gas market, in both inspections and 3D surveys using drones. We consider Skeye to be the best partner to bring our technologies to the European and African market."

Pieter Franken, managing director of Skeye adds: "Terra Drone will bring a wealth of new technologies and a global network that we can use to better serve our international clients. This will ensure we can keep on providing our customers with the most cutting-edge technologies, now and in the future. The TerraUTM operating platform, 4G capabilities for guiding drones over large distances, inhouse developed Terra-LiDAR, smart learning inspection software, and their proprietary mapping software Terra-Mapper are but a few of examples of technologies that this partnership will bring."

About Terra Drone

Terra Drone is a leading global commercial drone technology company and has 10 subsidiaries in Japan, APAC, EU, Africa, North America, and South America. Terra Drone focuses on Mining, Construction, Energy Utility, and Oil & Gas applications. For these industries, we provide turn-key packages including cutting-edge hardware, software, service on site, and UTM (Unmanned Traffic Management).

About Skeye

Skeye is an aerial survey and inspection company with a focus on unmanned aerial vehicles, better known as drones. Skeye operates globally and has offices in the Netherlands, United and Belgium.

