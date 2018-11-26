BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Formula Net Asset Value

26 November 2018

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

(LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14)

Formula Net Asset Value

Further to the announcement on 9 November 2018, the Board of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") announces that the FAV per Ordinary Share, for the purposes of determining Shareholder entitlements under the Scheme, is 423.1541 cents per Ordinary Share (331.1604 pence per Ordinary Share). The FAV per Ordinary Share has been calculated in accordance with the term of the Scheme as set out in the circular published by the Company in connection with the Scheme dated 19 October 2018 (the "Circular").

Shareholders that have elected (or are deemed to have elected) for the Cash Option can expect to receive approximately 331.1604 pence per Ordinary Share (rounded down to the nearest whole penny), although the exact amount may vary depending on currency movements prior to conversion of any US Dollar assets into Sterling. In accordance with the Scheme, cheques are expected to be dispatched in respect of the Cash Option and CREST payments made to Shareholders the week commencing 3 December 2018.

Shareholders that have elected (or are deemed to have elected) for the Rollover Option can expect to receive 3.311604 BRFI C Shares for each Ordinary Share, rounded down to the nearest whole BRFI C Share. Fractional entitlements of BRFI C Shares will not be issued.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

