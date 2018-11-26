sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,74 Euro		-0,05
-0,27 %
WKN: A1J5UR ISIN: IL0011267213 Ticker-Symbol: SCY 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATASYS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRATASYS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,877
19,096
14:18
18,88
19,11
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATERIALISE NV ADR
MATERIALISE NV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATERIALISE NV ADR12,10-1,63 %
STRATASYS LTD18,74-0,27 %