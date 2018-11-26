ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Presents New Data on Proprietary Technology for Type 2 Diabetes

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, today announced new data that was presented during a poster presentation at the recent ObesityWeek 2018 conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The poster presentation, titled "Dual Vagus Neuromodulation Improves Glycemic Control in Obese Rat and Pig Models of Type 2 Diabetes," discussed a proprietary technique developed by ReShape Lifesciences that utilizes the Company's vBlocTM technology to stimulate nerves feeding into the pancreas while simultaneously blocking nerves feeding into the liver. The goal of the procedure is to increase release of the body's natural insulin and to prevent glucose release from the liver into the blood stream. Ultimately, the procedure could reduce the need for injectable insulin and drug therapies by lowering blood glucose in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Data presented in the poster highlighted results of experiments that were conducted in obese type 2 diabetic rats and in a type 2 diabetic pig model. When subjected to block and stimulation following ingestion of glucose, blood glucose of the diabetic pigs was significantly decreased compared to the control. In an additional obese and type 2 diabetic-Zucker rat study, a similar and significant result was observed compared to the control.

"If this data can be replicated and translated into human studies, this would be a genuinely new approach for treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus," stated Dr. Charles Billington, MD, Chief, Section of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Minneapolis VA Health Care System and lead study investigator.

The studies suggest a novel, reversible and adjustable neuromodulation technique for the potential treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The Company believes that in combination with a continuous glucose sensor or monitoring device, this proprietary technology could provide a vital tool to offer neuromodulation treatment and glucose reduction for type 2 diabetic patients.

ReShape Lifesciences™ has several issued and pending U.S. and foreign patents for this proprietary technology.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved ReShape Balloon™ System involves a non-surgical weight loss procedure that uses advanced balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to help people with a 30-40 kg/m2 Body Mass Index (BMI) and at least one co-morbidity lose weight. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

