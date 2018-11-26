Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2018) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce the first high grade gold discovery at the Alamos silver project in Mexico. The newly discovered Alessandra vein zone lies in the eastern part of the project, approximately 1 km southeast of the Ana zone (see News Release dated June 5, 2018). Alessandra measures more than 4 metres wide in surface exposures, and can be traced for 1.1 km, with a topographic linear suggesting it extends at least another 1 km to the south-west.

"The discovery of bonanza gold grades for the first time at the Alamos project corroborates the numerous mentions of high-grade gold in historical reports," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum. "The Alessandra vein system adds an exciting new facet to the district-scale of the project and we look forward to testing it in our ongoing drill program."

The Alessandra vein zone is a 1 to 4 m-wide, east-dipping vein zone hosted in faulted lower Cretaceous limestone. It has been traced in surface exposures for 1.1 km along strike and pronounced topographic linears suggest that the vein may continue for at least another km to the southwest. Copper oxides, epidote, quartz, specular hematite, and manganese oxides dominate surface mineralization exposures. Chalcopyrite has been found in unoxidized hand specimens. Six samples assayed more than 100 ppb Au, including the 102 g/t sample, which is the highest gold value recorded during Minaurum's 2-year tenure on the property. Sixteen rock samples from the Alessandra zone assayed more than 1% Cu, with the highest value of 4.6% Cu. Anomalous Zn values included a sample running 4.90% Zn. Notably, silver grades are low (See Table 1 for a summary of the significant rock-chip samples from the Alessandra zone). Overall, the skarn mineral assemblage and contained metals suggests a proximal, skarn-dominated mineralization style than the distal epithermal mineralization seen elsewhere on the project





Figure 1. Alamos project, showing previously known vein zones and newly mapped and sampled Alessandra vein zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/41220_c29ff35d645febeb_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Alessandra vein zone, showing rock sample locations, identified by sample number. Significant sample results are presented in Table 1. The felsic pyroclastic rocks to the east of the Alessandra zone appear to lie discordantly on the limestone that hosts the Alessandra zone, suggesting that additional Alessandra-style structures may lie to the east under the volcanic cover.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/41220_c29ff35d645febeb_004full.jpg

Table 1. Significant Rock samples, Alessandra vein zone. Sample locations shown in Figure 2.

Sample Sample type Width (m) Lithology Ag g/t Au ppb Cu % Pb % Zn % 926262 Outcrop Chip 0.4 Vein 2 7 0.44 0.00 0.01 926263 Outcrop Chip 0.5 Vein 3 8 1.06 0.01 0.02 926264 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 5 9 0.68 0.02 0.03 926265 Outcrop Chip 0.4 Vein <1 17 2.22 0.98 2.04 926266 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 16 9 2.71 0.04 0.06 926267 Outcrop Chip 2.3 Vein 5 6 0.61 0.01 0.02 926269 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 6 8 1.55 0.02 0.01 926270 Outcrop Chip 0.3 Vein 3 4 0.83 0.01 0.02 926271 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 2 9 2.02 0.09 0.02 926273 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 4 11 2.17 0.30 0.32 926275 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 5 9 0.41 0.08 0.13 926276 Outcrop Chip 0.3 Vein 29 102000 1.94 0.07 0.25 926277 Outcrop Chip 1.2 Vein 12 36 0.78 0.44 0.29 926279 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 3 619 4.63 0.06 0.03 926284 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 4 17 0.78 0.01 0.01 926285 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Vein 4 10 0.84 0.01 0.01 926286 Outcrop Chip 1.5 Vein 15 6 1.58 0.00 0.03 926287 Outcrop Chip 1.2 Vein 3 7 1.14 0.00 0.02 926288 Outcrop Chip 0.4 Vein 10 111 0.95 0.01 0.03 926289 Outcrop Chip 0.6 Vein 3 8 0.01 0.09 1.25 929049 Outcrop Chip 2.0 Agglomerate 7 8 0.58 0.09 0.12 929050 Float Grab

Vein 35 12 3.32 0.04 0.07 929061 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Skarn 11 140 3.73 0.04 0.05 929062 Outcrop Chip 1.0 Skarn 8 134 3.11 0.05 0.09 929063 Outcrop Chip 0.5 Limestone 4 65 2.97 0.64 4.90 929064 Outcrop Chip 0.7 Limestone 2 21 4.13 0.30 0.90 1120730 Historical



5 17 8.78 0.04 0.11

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTC: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos Silver project in southern Sonora State. With a property portfolio encompassing multiple additional district-scale projects, Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams in Mexico. Minaurum's goal is to continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by making district-scale mineral discoveries and executing accretive mining transactions. For more information, please visit our website at www.minaurum.com and our YouTube Minaurum Video Channel.

Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site, and then shipped by a licensed courier to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 50-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for a 48-element suite using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half, and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.