For the fifth consecutive year, CenturyLink has been selected to power AWS re:Invent, bringing network and cloud connectivity to one of the world's largest tech events

MONROE, La., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a business climate where milliseconds matter in network connections, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will again provide fast and secure cloud connectivity for AWS re:Invent, the largest cloud event in the industry. The key role comes after CenturyLink was named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner, an achievement that highlights CenturyLink's success in building robust services on AWS that deliver digital transformation to businesses on their cloud journeys.

To learn more about CenturyLink's strong value proposition, visit www.centurylink.com/aws and stop by Booth #2820 at the Venetian Sands Expo.

CenturyLink has deployed 180 Gbps of bandwidth to support more than 85,000 devices at eight interconnected venues during the Nov. 26-30 event. Keynotes, live streams, breakout sessions, hands-on labs, boot camps, hackathons, workshops and certification exams will be delivered via CenturyLink Cloud Connect solutions, a service capable of delivering real-time connections between data centers and AWS cloud services. To help support the event, CenturyLink will deploy AWS Direct Connect, a cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish a dedicated network connection from an enterprise's premises to AWS.

CenturyLink executives will present at two sessions on Nov. 26. The first session, "Milliseconds Matter: Optimize Cloud Apps with Network Control," is led by CenturyLink's Paul Savill, senior vice president, core network and technology solutions, and David Shacochis, vice president, product management. It takes place at 1 p.m. in Lando 4202 (Level 4). The second session, "Dynamic Connections: The Network You Need the Moment You Need It," features Chris McReynolds, vice president, core network services. It takes place at 5:10 p.m. in Pilvi Theater Expo Hall (Level 2).

"While many organizations know that direct connectivity to the cloud helps ensure network consistency, it's not always clear how integrated combinations of backbone, routing and orchestration can optimize cloud applications," said Savill. "We present a number of innovative approaches to optimizing application deployment through control of the underlying network infrastructure."

CenturyLink delivers private and secure network connectivity to AWS for global enterprises to manage and protect their cloud-based business applications. Capabilities in the newly launched CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections allow for real-time creation and deletion of private Ethernet connections to cloud service providers. Customers can now dynamically connect across hybrid cloud workloads on AWS. AWS GovCloud (U.S.) is also included in the connectivity options.

In addition, CenturyLink provides a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio that allows customers to have low-latency access to virtually endless AWS resources paired with dynamic, network-aware orchestration. CenturyLink Cloud Application Manager facilitates customer IT transformation by orchestrating the delivery of infrastructure, applications and services across multiple clouds.

Key Facts

This is the fifth consecutive year CenturyLink, through its acquisition of Level 3, will provide private, dedicated network connectivity at AWS re:Invent 2018.

CenturyLink was again named the official networking sponsor, and is a Gold sponsor this year.

Design requirements for the event include diverse routing to multiple AWS Regions and private connections to the AWS network, plus interconnection of eight Las Vegas venues over a multi-node fiber metro ring with redundant 10 Gbps connections to each venue.

