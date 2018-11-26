Cloudera Looks Intriguing on Major Price ErosionBig data and cloud applications will continue to power technology going forward, as companies search for strategies to power their data. In the small-cap big data segment, a beaten-down stock that offers a great risk-to-reward ratio is Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR). CLDR stock is down 32% this year, including a 16% sell-off over the past month.Trading at just above its 52-week low of $10.50 and 15% below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $15.00, CLDR stock looks excessively punished by the market.The current distressed price looks like a bargain, trading nearly 50% below its 52-week high of $22.43.

