Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to provide this progress update regarding its secure telecom and application platform, which continues to evolve and improve as part of the corporate business plan. Upco's fully encrypted communication app has been downloaded by users in Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and Canada, and the company continues to work toward the delivery of a fully integrated, multi-channel platform, which includes support for payment processing and currency transfers. Work in this area is ongoing with our strategic partners Transfer-To (www.transfer-to.com) and Emoney plc (www.emoney.com.mt).

Payment processing has evolved significantly in recent years due to advancements in technology coupled with changes in customer preferences toward the convenience of on-line and mobile solutions. This is a growing market with immense potential, which Upco is addressing through its multi-channel application.

Upco's CEO and President, Andrea Pagani noted, "When we created our e-wallet, which is the foundation for the more robust payment solution that is in progress, our goal was to provide family, friends, and our user community with a unique opportunity to further improve and streamline their interactions in an on-line world. With the work that is underway, we believe we have all the elements of a successful product, which will provide voice and text communications, while also supporting transaction processing and transfer of funds on a global scale."

Upco also has issued 790,000 stock options exercisable at $0.16 for a period of 5 years to directors and consultants of the company.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco E-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

