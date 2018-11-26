Motive Partners Announces Significant Investment in Dun & Bradstreet

NEW YORK, November 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

M otive Partners will be joining renowned investor group of CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and Black Knight, Inc.

Stephen C. Daffron , Co-Founder and Industry Partner of Motive Partners, to become President of Dun & Bradstreet

Motive Partners today announced that it has approved a significant investment in Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses. Motive Partners will be joining an investment consortium of CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. and Black Knight, Inc., which has announced plans to acquire Dun & Bradstreet. As previously announced by Dun & Bradstreet, the acquisition is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2019.

In connection with Motive's investment, Stephen C. Daffron, Co-Founder and Industry Partner of Motive Partners, has agreed to serve as President of Dun & Bradstreet. As previously announced by Dun & Bradstreet, Anthony Jabbour, Black Knight's Chief Executive Officer, has agreed to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet while William P. Foley II, Executive Chairman of Black Knight, will serve as Executive Chairman of Dun & Bradstreet's Board of Directors.

Rob Heyvaert, Founder and Managing Partner of Motive Partners, commented: "Dun & Bradstreet is a high-quality business with a 100+ year history of serving its global customer base. With Steve and Anthony's experience and leadership, and with the support from this highly esteemed investor group, I am excited about Motive's investment and the opportunity to work alongside management to help realize significant value at the company."

Stephen C. Daffron, Co-Founder and Industry Partner at Motive Partners, commented: "I am excited by this unique opportunity to work side-by-side with Anthony in leading Dun & Bradstreet and look forward to working closely with management, Bill and the rest of the investor consortium to help unlock the value within this renowned company. Dun & Bradstreet is entering an important chapter in its evolution as a company and will be well positioned as a private company to increase operating efficiencies and effectively execute the company's growth strategy."

Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet, commented: "Steve has been a fixture in the development and implementation of technology, data, and operational processes in financial services, having served as Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Data and in senior leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Renaissance Technologies, Goldman Sachs and most recently, as Co-Founder of Motive Partners. I welcome the opportunity to work alongside Steve as we position the company for continued success."

Upon the completion of the transaction, Dun & Bradstreet will become a privately held company, and shares of Dun & Bradstreet common stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet helps companies around the world improve their business performance. The global leader in commercial data and analytics, we glean insight from data to enable our customers to connect with the prospects, suppliers, clients and partners that matter most. Since 1841, companies of every size rely on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a sector specialist investment firm that is focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. Based in New York and London and comprised of investors, operators and innovators, Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies.

More information on Motive Partners can be found at http://www.motivepartners.com.

