The "Europe & CIS Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe CIS ride hailing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% by 2023, on the back of rising concerns about air pollution and increasing traffic congestion in many countries of the region.

Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing penetration of internet, rising number of smartphone users, growing popularity of ride hailing services, and development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles.

Moreover, growing collaboration between OEMs and ride hailing service providers is likely to positively influence the region's ride hailing market in the coming years.

Europe CIS Ride Hailing Market, 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of ride hailing market in Europe CIS:

Ride Hailing Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Europe CIS ride hailing market include

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Didi Chuxing

BMW AG

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

IBM Corporation

Gett Inc.

ANI Technologies Private Limited

TomTom International

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe CIS Ride Hailing Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Micro Mobility Vehicles)

4.2.2. By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G)

4.2.3. By Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility)

4.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity (V2P, V2I, V2V, and Others)

4.2.5. By Country

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Internet Connectivity)

4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service Type)

4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Connectivity)

4.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

4.8. Europe CIS Ride Hailing Market Country Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. Market Trends Developments

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Uber Technologies Inc.

7.2. Lyft Inc.

7.3. Didi Chuxing

7.4. BMW AG

7.5. Aptiv PLC

7.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7. IBM Corporation

7.8. Gett Inc.

7.9. ANI Technologies Private Limited

7.10. TomTom International

8. Strategic Recommendations

