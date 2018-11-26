The "Power Amplifier Market by Product (Audio Power Amplifier, Radio Power Amplifier), Class (Class AB, Class C, Class D), Technology, Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, Automotive) and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The power amplifier market is expected to grow from USD 21.4 billion in 2018 to USD 30.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2018 and 2023.

The increasing popularity of consumer electronics and use of LTE technology are driving the growth of the power amplifier market. Further, need for quality audio is contributing to the growth of the power amplifier market. However, reduced price margin due to highly fragmented industry may erode profits and restrict the market growth.

The power amplifier market for RF power amplifiers is expected to continue hold the largest share during the forecast period

The RF power amplifier market is expected to continue hold the largest market share during the forecast period. RF power amplifiers have several use cases in telecom and military defense verticals, which also cost high. These are used in several high power wireless transmission devices and equipment requiring input signals at thousands of kilowatts of power. There are two types of RF power amplifiers: traveling wave tube amplifiers (TWTAs) and solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs). SSPA is expected to substitute TWTAs during the forecast period owing to compact design and high lifespan of SSPA.

The market for industrial vertical is expected to witness highest growth from 2018 to 2023

The market for industrial vertical is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of industrial automation in countries focused on manufacturing sector is expected to be the driving factor for the power amplifier market. Further, the market for telecommunication vertical is also expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. The growing adoption of 4G technology and upcoming 5G technology are the key factors for this growth.

APAC is likely to witness highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to continue lead the power amplifier market and also expected to be the fastest growing region. This is mainly attributed to the presence of key electronics manufacturers such as Samsung, Hitachi, Nissan, Panasonic, and Honda. China, Japan, South Korea, and India offer some of the prolific electronics manufacturers in APAC. Therefore, there is a continuous demand for power amplifiers in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for the Power Amplifier Market

4.2 Power Amplifier Market, By Product

4.3 Power Amplifier Market, By Vertical

4.4 Power Amplifier Market in APAC, By Country and Vertical

4.5 Power Amplifier Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Lte Technology

5.2.1.3 Need for Quality Audio

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reduced Price Margin Due to Highly Fragmented Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Upcoming 5G Technology

5.2.3.2 Growing Penetration of IoT

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design and Complexity Challenges for Better Efficiency

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Power Amplifier Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Audio Power Amplifier

6.2.1 Adoption of Consumer Electronics to Increase Audio Power Amplifier Demand

6.3 RF Power Amplifier

6.3.1 Travelling Wave Tube Amplifier (TWTA)

6.3.1.1 TWTA to Be Mainly Used in High Power RF Applications

6.3.2 Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA)

6.3.2.1 SSPA to Substitute TWTA Due to Its Compact Design and High Life Span

7 Power Amplifier Market, By Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Class A Power Amplifier

7.3 Class B Power Amplifier

7.4 Class Ab Power Amplifier

7.5 Class C Power Amplifier

7.6 Class D Power Amplifier

7.7 Other Classes

8 Power Amplifier Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Silicon

8.3 Silicon Germanium

8.4 Gallium Arsenide

8.5 Other Technologies

9 Power Amplifier Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer Electronics

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Telecommunication

9.5 Military and Defense

9.6 Automotive

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Infineon Technologies

12.1.2 Texas Instruments

12.1.3 Broadcom

12.1.4 Toshiba

12.1.5 Stmicroelectronics

12.1.6 Maxim Integrated

12.1.7 Yamaha Corporation

12.1.8 Qorvo

12.1.9 NXP Semiconductor

12.1.10 Analog Devices

12.2 Other Ecosystem Players

12.2.1 Skyworks

12.2.2 QSC Audio Products

12.2.3 Peavey Electronics

12.2.4 Qualcomm

12.2.5 Macom

12.2.6 Bonn Elektronik

12.2.7 Renesas Electronics

12.2.8 ETL System

12.2.9 Aemulus Corporation

12.2.10 Ophir RF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8msbwz/30_billion_power?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005506/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware