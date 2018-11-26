The "Protein Sequencing Market by Product, Service, Technology, Application, Enduser - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein sequencing market is projected to reach USD 1,088 million by 2023 from USD 925 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Factors such as financial support from government and private bodies for proteomic research, advancements in clinical mass spectrometry and analytical techniques, and significant adoption of target-based drug development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, high infrastructure costs are expected to restrain the growth of the protein sequencing market in the forecast period.

Mass spectrometry technology segment to dominate the protein sequencing market in 2018

By technology, the protein sequencing market is segmented into mass spectrometry and Edman degradation. The mass spectrometry segment is expected to command the largest share of the protein sequencing market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of mass spectrometry, such as high-throughput sequencing capabilities, cost efficiency, and identification of blocked or modified proteins. Market growth can also be attributed to the increasing focus of market players on launching technologically advanced mass spectrometry instruments and the increasing applications of mass spectrometry in proteomics research.

Academic institutes and research centers to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023

On the basis of end user, the protein sequencing market is segmented into academic institutes research centers, pharmaceutical biotechnology companies, and other end users. Academic institutes research centers are estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in funding for proteomic research by public and private institutes.

The protein sequencing market in the APAC is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The protein sequencing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Factors such the availability of government funding for life science research, advanced sequencing infrastructure in research organizations, and the presence of a large number of protein sequencing service providers in the region are driving the growth of the protein sequencing market in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Sequencing Market Overview

4.2 Protein Sequencing Market, By Product Service (2018 vs 2023)

4.3 Protein Sequencing Market, By Technology, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Protein Sequencing Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 Protein Sequencing Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2023

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Target-Based Drug Development By Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2.1.2 Advancements in Clinical Mass Spectrometry and Analytical Techniques

5.2.1.3 Increasing Public-Private Financial Support for Proteomic Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Infrastructure Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements for the Identification of Isobaric Residues in Protein Sequences

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Preparation of Pure Protein Samples

5.2.4.2 Need for Skilled Researchers and Laboratory Professionals

6 Protein Sequencing Market, By Product Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sample Preparation Products Services

6.2.1 Growing Need for Standardized Sample Preparation Solutions is A Major Driver for the Sample Preparation Products Services Market

6.3 Protein Sequencing Products

6.3.1 Reagents Consumables

6.3.1.1 Growing Number of Sequencing Procedures to Drive the Demand for Protein Sequencing Reagents Consumables

6.3.2 Instruments

6.3.2.1 Mass Spectrometry Instruments

6.3.2.1.1 Technological Advancements to Drive the Adoption of Mass Spectrometry Instruments

6.3.2.2 Edman Degradation Sequencers

6.3.2.2.1 High Accuracy of Edman Degradation Method to Drive the Adoption of These Products

6.3.3 Analysis Products/Software

6.3.3.1 Protein Sequencing Analysis Products/Software to Witness the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.4 Protein Sequencing Services

6.4.1 Protein Sequencing Services to Register the Highest Growth Between 2018 2023

7 Protein Sequencing Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mass Spectrometry

7.2.1 High-Throughput Sequencing Capabilities and Cost Efficiency to Drive the Adoption of Mass Spectrometry Protein Sequencing

7.3 Edman Degradation

7.3.1 High Accuracy of the Edman Degradation Method is the Key Factor Driving Its Adoption in the Market

8 Protein Sequencing Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Biotherapeutics

8.3 Genetic Engineering

8.4 Other Applications

9 Protein Sequencing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic Institutes Research Centers

9.3 Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Companies

9.4 Other End Users

10 Protein Sequencing Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

12 Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bioinformatics Solutions

Charles River Laboratories

Proteome Factory

Rapid Novor Inc.

Selvita

SGS

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j7f39r/protein?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005510/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900