Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the five-step web analytics framework to drive business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005513/en/

Five-step web analytics framework to drive business performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, it has become the necessity for businesses to have their own website regardless of the industry they are competing in. The company's website serves as a source of information for the visitors and is equally important as its logo and brand identity. Moreover, it acts as a medium to drive business strategies and improve user experience. The website also helps to examine the potential of customers based on their web behavior. A good website design not only contributes to better user experience but also drives high-quality traffic, which is a must for conversions. However, companies require an effective web analytics framework to become market leaders.

Book a Solution Demo to know how Quantzig's analytics dashboards can help your company in smoothly navigating through the data and devise a competitive web analytics framework.

"Identifying digital trends provides valuable insights to businesses, which can help them in adjusting their business strategies according to specific customers and market needs," says a web analytics expert from Quantzig.

Web analytics framework to ace the digital strategy:

Tracking hygiene metrics

Websites collect a huge amount of data pertaining to the user's location device, time on site, clicks, bounce, and user journey. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the companies to analyze hygiene metrics as it directly impacts the success of the website. Hygiene metrics basically includes parameters such as page views, bounce rates, and exits rates and gives an overview of the popularity and relevance of the website. However, parameters like conversions, demographics, and organic performance are also beneficial for the analysis of web analytics.

Quantzig has been predicting digital trends and offering solutions to 55+ Fortune 500 companies for over a decade now. To know how our specialized digital and web analytics solutions can help your organization, Request a proposal now!

Understanding user behavior

Metrics can be easier to track but understanding user behavior is an important task for companies. Organizations usually opt for A/B testing to know the choices of their customers so that they can optimize their site accordingly. However, they also analyze user paths and reporting dashboards to get detailed information on user journey and other key metrics to understand their customers. Get in touch with our analysts to know how a web analytics framework can help you improve your digital strategy.

Enable digital marketing

Digital marketing plays a key role in bringing users to the website. Users are usually present in different social media channels before they visit your website. Therefore, it becomes crucial for digital marketers to choose the right medium that can successfully gauge the traffic for your website. Various components such as SEO, SEM, display ad, socials, and email marketing can make a huge impact in bringing the conversions for the channel. To access the complete web analytics framework, view the full article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit:https://www.quantzig.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005513/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us