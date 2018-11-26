Technavio analysts forecast the global anthrax treatment market to grow at a CAGR of over 8 during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.

Increase in research funding is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global anthrax treatment market 2019-2023. There has been a rise in research funding for the development of therapies for the treatment of anthrax. The funding will allow additional anthrax vaccine characterization and inspection of mucosal immune response. The rapid diagnosis of anthrax infections will allow for more effective treatment.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global anthrax treatment market is the novel therapies for the treatment of anthrax:

Global anthrax treatment market: Novel therapies for the treatment of anthrax

There has been an increase in the development of novel therapies for anthrax due to the rising threat of exposure to Bacillus anthracis among civilian populations and military forces. Although clinical trials have been conducted to examine the safety and pharmacodynamics in humans, efficacy studies are inadequate. Also, novel antimicrobial strategies are in development to replace the antibiotics against anthrax bacilli.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "New approaches have been identified for the treatment of systemic anthrax such as the use of toxin-neutralizing antibodies used in conjugation with antimicrobial agents. Also, anthrax immune globulin, a polyclonal preparation of antibodies derived from a pooled plasma of healthy anthrax-vaccinated donors, has been used in the management of some cases of anthrax as well."

Global anthrax treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global anthrax treatment market research report provides market segmentation by product (vaccine and drug therapy) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 89% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Factors such as initiatives by organizations like the CDC supporting the development of novel therapies for the treatment of anthrax drives market growth in the Americas.

