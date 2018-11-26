Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 26-Nov-2018 / 18:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of Extraordinary General Meeting PAO Severstal ("Severstal", the "Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the first nine months ended 30 September 2018 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 23 November 2018. Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 44.39 rubles per share for the first nine months ended 30 September 2018. The record date for this dividend payment is 4 December 2018. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Evgeny Belov T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 evgenii.belov@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically-integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on RTS and MICEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of $7,848 million and EBITDA of $2,577 million in 2017. Severstal's crude steel production in 2017 reached 11.7 million tonnes. www.severstal.com [1] ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: GMS TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6671 EQS News ID: 751389 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://equity.officeaccess.de/,DanaInfo=www.severstal.com+

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2018 10:10 ET (15:10 GMT)