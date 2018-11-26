Nuinsco Resources Limited Receives Conditional Listing Approval on the CSE

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2018 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or "the Company"), one of Canada's most experienced mineral exploration and discovery companies, today announced that the Company has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE).

The listing is conditional upon sufficient funding being available and the preparation of minor updates to the National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Company's 100%-owned, large-scale, multi-commodity Prairie Lake project in Ontario.

Paul Jones, President and CEO of Nuinsco, commented: "We are obviously very pleased that a listing of the Company's shares is nearly at hand after a protracted period. Despite a severe and prolonged mining downturn, we were not only able to keep the Company compliant by ensuring continued financial transparency on SEDAR but were also able to advance several initiatives significant to the future of Nuinsco. We look forward to updating our shareholders on project activities soon."

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 45 years of exploration success and is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral exploration and development company focused on prospective opportunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has two properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan and the large, multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobium, tantalum, phosphorus) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco is negotiating an agreement for gold exploitation in Egypt - a project with the potential to provide very near-term revenue.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Nuinsco believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate,""expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Nuinsco based on information currently available to Nuinsco. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Nuinsco to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Nuinsco. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world copper and/or gold markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Nuinsco disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Nuinsco believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To learn more, please contact:

Paul Jones , CEO

paul.jones@nuinsco.ca

416 626-0470 x 229 Sean Stokes , Executive VP

sean.stokes@nuinsco.ca

416 626-0470 x 224 Cathy Hume , Consultant

cathy@chfir.com

416 868-1079 x 231 Website: www.nuinsco.ca

Twitter: @NWIResources

SOURCE: Nuinsco Resources Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/528990/Nuinsco-Resources-Limited-Receives-Conditional-Listing-Approval-on-the-CSE