Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, today celebrated the delivery of the world's first Airbus A330neo to TAP Airlines ('TAP'). The delivery took place during a ceremony at Airbus' facility in Toulouse where Avolon, Airbus, TAP and Rolls-Royce, the aircraft engine manufacturer, were present.

This A330neo is Avolon's second aircraft on lease to TAP.

John Higgins, Avolon President and CCO, said: "Avolon was one of the launch customers of the A330neo in 2014 and we are proud to deliver the world's first A330neo to TAP Airlines. The A330neo is a new technology twin-aisle aircraft that will generate savings through reduced fuel burn; unit cost improvements; and offer TAP Airlines greater opportunities to carry more passengers further. We have a strong partnership with TAP and we look forward to strengthening that relationship in the period ahead."

"Avolon has the youngest fleet among the leading aircraft lessors and an orderbook comprised of 319 new technology aircraft. Our commitment is to offer our customers the latest, most fuel-efficient and technically advanced aircraft available on the market."

About Airbus A330neo

The A330neo is the latest version of the twin aisle A330 Family and can accommodate 287 seats in a typical three-class layout or up to 440 for high-density configurations. It incorporates new generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, a new optimised wing and increased use of lighter composite materials. Together, these advances bring a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 25% compared with older generation aircraft of similar size.

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co. Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415), and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 September 2018, of 890 aircraft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005544/en/

Contacts:

Ross O'Connor

Head of Investor Relations

roconnor@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5818

Emmet Moloney

Head of Communications

emoloney@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 556 4429

Jonathan Neilan

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

M:+353 86 231 4135

Website: www.avolon.aero Twitter: @avolon_aero