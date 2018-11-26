Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI: 96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from November 19, 2018 to November 23, 2018:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction Amount

Market

Identification Code 19/11/2018 2 340 12,5021 29 255 XPAR 19/11/2018 179 12,5206 2 241 TRQX 19/11/2018 306 12,5175 3 830 CHIX 19/11/2018 474 12,4139 5 884 BATE 20/11/2018 2 582 11,7123 30 241 XPAR 20/11/2018 195 11,7974 2 301 TRQX 20/11/2018 313 11,6597 3 649 CHIX 20/11/2018 485 11,6773 5 664 BATE 21/11/2018 12 771 11,9174 152 197 XPAR 21/11/2018 238 11,8210 2 813 TRQX 21/11/2018 280 11,8536 3 319 CHIX 21/11/2018 521 11,8000 6 148 BATE 22/11/2018 10 102 11,8548 119 757 XPAR 22/11/2018 317 11,7711 3 731 TRQX 22/11/2018 301 11,7799 3 546 CHIX 22/11/2018 533 11,7400 6 257 BATE 23/11/2018 3 021 11,7763 35 576 XPAR 23/11/2018 314 11,7715 3 696 TRQX 23/11/2018 316 11,7779 3 722 CHIX 23/11/2018 548 11,7147 6 420 BATE TOTAL 36 136 11,9063 430 247

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text

