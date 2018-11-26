Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: 2019 financial communication calendar 26-Nov-2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, releases its 2019 financial communication calendar. Date Event January 23, 2019 Q4 2018 revenues March 18, 2019 2018 full-year results April 24, 2019 Q1 2019 revenues May 20, 2019 Annual general meeting July 17, 2019 Q2 2019 revenues September 25, 2019 2019 half-year results October 23, 2019 Q3 2019 revenues Note: all announced publications will be post-trading About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With over 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press Contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VENG Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=XPLDMEAEQW [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 751421 26-Nov-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=751421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a75f37d7647526348fdec49555915842&application_id=751421&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

