Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of blockchain technology in the insurance industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005610/en/

Benefits of blockchain technology in the insurance industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Blockchain technology has immense potential when it comes to sharing data, processing claims, and preventing fraud in the insurance industry. However, not many companies have realized its true worth until now. Companies still need to realize that blockchain can serve a greater purpose by reducing administrative costs through automated verification of claims and payments data from third parties. Moreover, it can quickly view past claims transactions registered on blockchain for easy reference and can ensure exposures against specific risks. However, there are many more applications of blockchain that can revamp the way companies in the insurance industry function.

"Blockchain technology reduces costs and enables revenue growth by attracting new businesses through higher-quality services and efficiencies," says an industry expert from Infiniti Research.

Choosing the right technology that meets your every requirement is a tumultuous task for companies. We at Infiniti Research understand this conundrum and have made a name for ourselves when it comes to offering insights on new technologies that can maximize your presence in the global market. Request a free proposal today!

Benefits of blockchain technology:

Improved rate of trust

Companies in the insurance industry are quite skeptical about revealing exact figures to their customers. They do not unveil the exact data to their customers, which can instill a doubt in the customers' mind for further investments. With the implementation of blockchain technology in the insurance industry, companies can bring transparency in their transactions and enhance customers' trust. This will help them increase their profit margins by bringing new customers and retaining the old ones. To know how applications of blockchain technology can help your company, get in touch with our experts.

Timely fraud detection and prevention

Frauds have become prevalent in the insurance industry over the last few years and insurance companies have been duped of millions of dollars from time to time. As a result, they are looking for technologies that could verify customers' data and transactions for authenticity using a decentralized system. Blockchain technology has the potential to counter all such needs and provide a safe investment environment for insurance companies. To know about the scope of blockchain technology in detecting fraudulent activities in the insurance industry, consult with our industry experts.

Smart contracts and better claims processing

Insurance companies have earned a name for themselves for building contracts that are lengthy and confusing. Although this is done to prevent any kind of fraud from the customers' end, it could lead to trust issues. Blockchain technology can assist in building smart contracts that can safeguard the interests of both insurer and the insured by managing claims in a responsive and transparent way. To access the complete benefits of blockchain technology, view the full article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005610/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us