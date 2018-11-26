Not to be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be prohibited by applicable law

Carrefour (Paris:CA) has successfully launched a EUR 500 million 7-year senior bond (maturity: May 4th, 2026).

The order book was several times oversubscribed and has attracted a total demand of over EUR 1.3 billion with more than 120 investors.

The new issue will bear a 1.75% annual coupon at an issue price of 99.447%. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes of the Group.

The success of this transaction, priced in a difficult market environment, demonstrates investors' confidence in Carrefour's credit quality.

