GreenWaves recognized in the MPUs/MCUs category for its GAP8 IoT Application Processor

GreenWaves Technologies, a fabless semiconductor startup designing disruptive ultra-low-power embedded solutions for image, sound and vibration artificial intelligence processing in sensing devices, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in the 43rd annual Electronic Products of the Year Awards in the MPUs and MCUs category for the GAP8 IoT Application Processor. Owned by AspenCore, Electronic Products - the leading trade publication for electronic design engineers evaluated more than 100 products launched in 2018 and selected 25 finalists across 10 electronic component categories. The winning products are selected based on innovative design, significant advancement in technology or application, and substantial achievement in price and performance.

GreenWaves' flagship product, GAP8, allows industrial and consumer product manufacturers to integrate artificial intelligence and advanced classification into new classes of battery-operated wireless edge devices for IoT applications including image recognition, counting people and objects, machine health monitoring, home security, speech recognition, consumer robotics and smart toys. GAP8 dramatically reduces deployment and operating costs of a wide range of intelligent edge devices.

GAP8 combines a standby current of a few micro-amps with a wake-up time of 500 micro-seconds and a scalable compute capability compatible with running algorithms such as face detection, pedestrian detection, object detection and optical character recognition at an energy efficiency that is an order of magnitude better than the state of the art for processors of this class.

"We're really proud to be finalists along with Renesas and Microchip in this prestigious award," said Loic Lietar, CEO of GreenWaves Technologies. "GAP8's unique feature set enables content understanding on battery-powered devices operating on the very edge of the network. We're really excited to see how our customers are using this capability to both optimize current sensor designs and enable new business cases."

This year marks the 43rd annual Electronic Products' "Product of the Year Awards," recognizing the best products in the industry. The 2018 Product of the Year awards will be announced in the January 2019 issue of Electronic Product.

To learn more about GreenWaves Technologies and GAP8 come and visit us at the RISC-V Summit in the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, USA on Dec. 3 6, 2018 or please visit: https://greenwaves-technologies.com/en/gap8-the-internet-of-things-iot-application-processor/

About GreenWaves

GreenWaves Technologies is a fabless semiconductor startup designing disruptive ultra-low power embedded solutions for image, sound and vibration AI processing in sensing devices. GreenWaves was founded in 2014 with the mission of revolutionizing the market for intelligent sensors and devices with ultra-low energy and cost-efficient solutions. GreenWaves' GAP8 is the industry's first ultra-low power processor enabling battery operated artificial intelligence (AI) in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The company is headquartered just outside Grenoble, France. To learn more, visit www.greenwaves-technologies.com.

