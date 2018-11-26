sprite-preloader
WKN: A1J65J ISIN: MHY7545W1093 
Seadrill Partners LLC

Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Notice of 2018 Annual Meeting of Members

London, United Kingdom, November 26, 2016 - Seadrill Partners LLC announces today that it has scheduled its 2018 Annual Meeting. Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Members will be held on December 12, 2018. Holders of common units at the close of business on November 26, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. The notice, agenda and associated material can be found on our website http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/).

AGM Proxy Statement 2018 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2226993/874160.pdf)
AGM Notice 2018 (http://hugin.info/155503/R/2226993/874159.pdf)


Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

