The Company has been made aware of an application titled "Tether Wallet" on Apple's App Store falsely claiming to have been developed by FORK. Further, several individuals have contacted the Company claiming that they have been defrauded as a result of using this application. This application is not affiliated with FORK in any way, and the Company is pursuing recourse action with Apple. Those who have been victimized by this application are encouraged to contact their local authorities.

With the knowledge that illicit activity is occurring under FORK's brand name, the Company advises the public to exercise caution in verifying the integrity of any application or product that handles sensitive information such as financial details, as well as to diligently authenticate any claim that an application or product is affiliated with either FORK, or any of its related entities such as Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. ("BLOC"). Any genuine products or offerings of FORK or its related entities will be listed on the website of its respective entity.

Individuals who have been victimized by Tether Wallet should be sure to retain all records relating to their use of the application and contact Apple and their local authorities to lodge a complaint. Further, individuals who have knowledge of other instances of the names of FORK or its related companies being used illegitimately should contact the Company immediately.

"We are appalled to discover that our Company's name and goodwill has been misused for fraudulent purposes, and we are actively investigating this, with the immediate priority being the removal of this application from the App Store, to ensure no additional persons are defrauded," said Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of FORK. Gouran continued, "It is worth noting that if Apple used blockchain technology for its App Store and WOT (Web of Trust) for authentication and identity management, this would curtail the growing issue of illegitmate applications on the platform. This is yet another case that proves how secure decentralized platforms are, as this misuse of the Company's name would not have been possible on such a platform."

For clarity, the Tether Wallet application's page on Apple's App Store can be seen at the link below. This link is provided for reference purposes only. As this application is not affiliated with FORK, and FORK has received multiple reports of persons who claim to have been defrauded as a result of using this application, individuals are instructednot to download or use this application: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tether-wallet/id1440070347?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

Canadian victims of fraud in connection with the use of this Tether Wallet application are advised to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/reportincident-signalerincident/index-eng.htm

Victims in the United States are advised to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3): https://www.ic3.gov/complaint/default.aspx

On behalf of the Company:

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO

info@globalblockchain.io

For more information please contact:

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. Investor Relations

ir@globalblockchain.io

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

Global Blockchain Mining Corp. is a technology company that is engaged in the business of mining blue-chip cryptocurrencies through the deployment of hardware and associated infrastructure to mine these coins. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these cryptocurrencies without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

