Anark Corporation, leading provider of technical enterprise content management (ECM) and visual collaboration software, and :em engineering methods AG (:em AG), leading provider of PLM technologies, announced today that :em AG is now a strategic reseller, implementation, and support partner for Anark products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and an Anark Marketing Agent for all of Europe.

This strategic partnership brings together: em AG's deep expertise and industry leading track record of successful, PLM driven digital transformation deployment, with Anark's best in class technical ECM, Model Based Enterprise (MBE) and visual collaboration software platform.

Together, Anark and :em AG will enable EU based global manufacturers to connect the Digital Thread, empowering more effective and secure communication and collaboration throughout engineering, supply-chain, manufacturing, and field service operations based on data continuity.

"We are very pleased to form this partnership with a world-class PLM solution provider like :em AG, which will be a critical component of Anark's EU expansion strategy," said Stephen Collins, co-founder and CEO of Anark Corporation. "The move toward smart, connected, and model-based digital processes has provided our global manufacturing customers with truly transformative performance benefits, and expanding Anark's sales, implementation, and support capacity through our partnership with :em AG will enable us to better serve the European engineering and manufacturing community as a whole."

The Anark ECM platform enables OEMs and their suppliers to transform, publish, and manage critical engineering, manufacturing, and operational data into role-specific 3D PDF documents and HTML5 web content to empower connected, information-rich data exchange and collaboration on virtually any desktop, mobile, or wearable device along the Digital Thread.

Anark's solutions also provide the most advanced and complete support for powerful, standards-basedMBE processes, which enable manufacturers to come to market faster, with higher quality products, at substantially reduced costs.

"We are looking forward to bringing Anark's best in class ECM software platform to the European market," stated Dr. Sven Kleiner, co-founder and COO of :em engineering methods AG. "The strategic partnership between Anark and :em is based on Anark's production-proven platform, and a team of excellence for PLM and ECM that will introduce and successfully deploy MBE-enabled digital processes for our customers. With this partnership, and the corresponding extensive expertise, we will deliver 3D/Digital Master, Technical/Digital Data Packages (TDP/DDP), and advanced technical ECM capabilities for innovative manufacturing enterprises throughout Europe."

About Anark Corporation:

As the industry leading provider of automated technical ECM and visual collaboration software, Anark empowers global manufacturers to come to market faster, with higher quality products, at substantially reduced costs by ensuring that every knowledge worker along the Digital Thread has access to the right information at the right place at the right time.

The Anark ECM platform helps market leaders such as General Electric, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Johnson Johnson, Hydro-Quebec, TE Connectivity, Cisco, Ericsson, and the US Department of Defense to easily transform, publish, and manage critical engineering, manufacturing, and operational data into powerful, role-specific 3D PDF documents and HTML5 web content that can be consumed on virtually any desktop, mobile, or wearable device to enable secure, connected, information-rich data exchange and collaboration throughout the extended enterprise. For more information, please visit http://www.anark.com.

About :em engineering methods AG:

"We deliver the digital future of engineering" true to this vision, :em engineering methods AG provides innovative solutions and software that enable :em AG customers' digital transformation. :em AG offers digitalization strategies, roadmaps, and support during the implementation of model-based digital development and manufacturing. Our products such as ReqMan and a wide consulting portfolio including topics such as PLM, IoT, ALM, Cooperation and Requirements Management, or Model Based Definition/Engineering can turn your vision into reality.

Located in Darmstadt, Germany, close to Frankfurt and additional offices in Stuttgart and in Munich, :em is serving automotive carmakers and suppliers like Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, and Volkswagen, as well as major suppliers like Bosch, Continental, Schaeffler, ZF, and others. Furthermore clients from machinery, high tech, and consumer industries rely on the services and products of :em AG. For more information, please visit https://www.em.ag/.

