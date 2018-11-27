Das folgende Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird jedoch der EX-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will not be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will be displayed.
JP3244800003 QPJ KEWPIE CORP.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird jedoch der EX-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will not be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will be displayed.
JP3244800003 QPJ KEWPIE CORP.