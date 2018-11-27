Key facts

FIS enables Natixis Payments to the European Central Bank's TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system.

TIPS, which goes live this week, provides instant payments processing and settlement across the 34-country Single Euro Payments Area.

Part of Groupe BPCE, Natixis is the first French bank to take advantage of the new instant payments messaging service.

FIS (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that it has enabled Natixis Payments to connect to the European TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) scheme making Natixis the first French bank to take advantage of the new messaging service launching this week.

An initiative of the European Central Bank (ECB), TIPS provides instant payments processing and settlement across the 34 countries within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). The new scheme aims to process and settle payments within seconds for person-to-person, person-to-business and business-to-business transactions dramatically increasing the speed and efficiency of payments within Europe.

Natixis Payments, part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France, is a leader in the move toward faster payments. A longtime customer of FIS, the bank worked with FIS earlier in 2018 to provide instant payments within its intra-group network and to connect to the real-time payments clearing and payment system operated by leading European infrastructure provider STET.

Through this collaboration, Natixis Payments will be able to offer its customers the benefits of instant payments on day one of the ECB's TIPS instant payments service.

"Natixis Payments is committed to being a pure player at a European scale. Real-time payments are a major stake, we have been investing for years in infrastructure to make that happen and FIS has been a key partner every step of the way. Working together, we are leading the way to the future of payments," said Jean-Luc Thérond, head of Financial Institutions Processing and Deputy CEO of Natixis Payments.

"We commend Natixis Payments for its visionary leadership in bringing the benefits of real-time payments to its customers," said Raja Gopalakrishnan, executive vice president, Global Financial Services Payments, FIS. "We look forward to continuing to support Natixis as it further enhances its market-leading capabilities in this exciting and dynamic market area."

FIS is a leader in real-time payments, supporting successful client projects and real-time payment schemes in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and other regions around the world.

About FIS

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 52,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard Poor's 500 Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com.

Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005113/en/

Contacts:

Kim Snider, 904.438.6278

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Communications

kim.snider@fisglobal.com