Atos launches construction of global R&D Lab to drive innovation in Quantum Computing

The Ile-de-France Paris Region supports the development of this new lab, located in Les Clayes-sous-Bois (Yvelines), which positions the region as a strong technological hub

Les Clayes-sous-Bois (Yvelines), November 27, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today officially launches the start of the construction of its new global Research & Development Lab in Les Clayes-sous-Bois, in Yvelines. The new 8,000 m2 lab will be built on Atos' existing R&D site. It will provide a modern space dedicated to research in quantum computing, closely connected with the high-performance computing and cybersecurity research programs of the Group.

Built within Atos' site at Les Clayes-sous-Bois which employs almost 1,000 people, the future lab will host Atos' R&D teams with around 350 highly qualified engineers.

Atos' quantum computing research program benefits from an investment of €5,000,000 from the Ile-de-France Paris Region as part of its 'Smart Industry' strategy, adopted in July 2017.

Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony with Valérie Pécresse and Thierry Breton

The opening ceremony, which took place before an audience of Atos employees and academic and industry partners, saw Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Paris Regional Council and Thierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos lay the first foundation stone.

"I welcome this key step in the development of the industry of the future in Ile-de-France, a strong signal for the attractiveness of our region. We are thus reaffirming our commitment to making the Ile-de-France Paris Region an innovation territory, a leader in digital transformation. This approach is in line with our ambition to promote the implementation and development of strategic technologies in the Ile-de-France Paris region. Quantum computing is one of them and will have major impact, particularly in terms of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence" said Valérie Pécresse, President of the Ile-de-France Paris Regional Council.

"I am delighted to launch today the start of the construction of our R&D Lab, which will house our ambitious quantum computing program, driven in partnership with the Ile-de-France Paris Region" saidThierry Breton, Chairman and CEO of Atos. "Our future lab, rich in more than 50 years of research work carried out at the historic site of Clayes-sous-Bois, will develop strategic technologies which will shape the future of computing for decades to come. It is on this historic site that Atos researchers will work on the first quantum accelerators and, in conjunction with the intensive computing R&D program, on future hybrid supercomputers. Their world-class work will benefit our clients, our academic partners and the international reputation of the region."

Atos Quantum: a global program

The future R&D lab will accommodate the research work done as part of the Atos Quantum program, the first major quantum industry program in Europe (https://atos.net/en/2016/press-release_2016_11_06/atos-launches-atos-quantum-first-quantum-computing-industry-program-europe), launched by Atos in 2016. This program aims to develop and market quantum computing solutions, as well as quantum safe cyber security products. Atos researchers developed the Atos Quantum Learning Machine (Atos QLM), the world's highest-performing commercially available quantum simulator (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_07_04/atos-launches-highest-performing-quantum-simulator-world), already marketed to the world's most prestigious universities and research centers. The program's future work will focus on the development of quantum accelerators, which will benefit future hybrid supercomputers developed in parallel by Atos' high-performance computing teams and researchers.

This new R&D Lab is expected to be officially open in summer 2020.

